Fukrey Returns characters revealed; 10 years of Om Shanti Om: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Fukrey Returns characters revealed

Farhan Akhtar, the co-producer of Fukrey Returns took to Twitter to share the detailed look of all the characters in the upcoming film. Fukrey Returns is all set to hit the theater screens on 15 December and it promises to be a fun-filled roller coaster ride, much like its prequel Fukrey which was widely appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

Farah Khan's celebrates 10 years of Om Shanti Om

#10yearsofOSO.. going to post sm serious throwback pics.. thank u for the lov n sorry in advance A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:42pm PST

The 1 that started it all !! Thank u @iamsrk 4 taking off ur shirt n making millions happy 😄pic credit-@avinashgowarikar #10yearsofOSO A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

The very 1st photo shoot of @deepikapadukone.. the 1 where i knew shes my Shantipriya ♥️#10yearsofOSO A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 9, 2017 at 12:54am PST

Farah Khan is celebrating 10 years of her blockbuster hit Om Shanti Om which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film also marked Deepika Padukone's debut in Bollywood, and went on to set the box-office ablaze. Farah took to her social media profile and shared stills from the movie which sent us on a walk down memory lane and we found ourselves saying 'Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh Babu?' multiple times throughout the day.

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan celebrate son's birthday

My baby is a big boy now.happy bday my jaan.love u to the moon n back my arhaan #15today🎈🎈🎂🎁🎀🎉🎈🎈 A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan celebrated their son Arhaan's 15th birthday in a cute celebration at home as the parents posed happily with their son. There was cake-cutting and a lot of smiles from what we can tell. Arora also shared a series of other throwback photographs with her son that had us happy tear-ing at a mother's love.

Kajol's Throwback Thursday

Look what I found ! A pic of me and my first love .... my first car ever !!! #tbt 😂😂😂 A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

Kajol shared a super funky picture with her followers as she threw it way back this Thursday. The snapshot saw Kajol sporting vintage trends (bell-bottoms, knotted top) as she sat on a car. The actor shared that this car was her first love as it was the first ever car that she owned. Look how far we've come, innit?

Sonam Kapoor's birthday wishes for Harshvardhan Kapoor

No matter how old you turn, you’re always going to be my baby brother 😘 Happy birthday @harshvardhankapoor A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Nov 9, 2017 at 12:10am PST

Love you to the moon and back. You’re one of a kind and I wouldn’t have it any other way @harshvardhankapoor! Happy birthday 🎉🎉🎉 A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Nov 9, 2017 at 12:13am PST

Many happy returns of the day! The best is yet to come 😉 @harshvardhankapoor A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Nov 9, 2017 at 12:14am PST

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to wish her baby brother Harshvardhan Kapoor on his birthday with a series of heartfelt wishes and accompanying photographs. A throwback picture of Sonam and Harshvardhan when they were kids, along with a red carpet picture which sees the two of them cut a sharp image and a monochrome portrait of Harshvardhan were the selected snaps and we could feel the sibling love pop right out of our laptop screens.