Fukrey Returns box office: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal starrer steadily inches towards 50 cr

Dec,15 2017 09:22 00 IST

The ground-breaking success Fukrey Returns proves that 2017 was a year of comedy sequels.

Starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in leading roles, the cult comedy is steadily inching closer to the 50 crore mark. Its current box office collections stand at a neat Rs 46.65 crore.

Richa Chadha in a still from Fukrey Returns. YouTube

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film had crossed the 40 crore mark in just five days — unusual for a film with a cult following. It also saw consistent growth in the opening weekend.

Internationally, too, the film has been doing great and has minted over Rs 5 crore, its key markets being the USA and the UAE.

All the cast members reprise their roles in the second installment of the Fukrey Franchise, which revolves around two boys — Hunny and Chucha and their amusing encounters.

