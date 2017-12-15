You are here:

Fukrey Returns box office: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal starrer steadily inches towards 50 cr

The ground-breaking success Fukrey Returns proves that 2017 was a year of comedy sequels.

Starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in leading roles, the cult comedy is steadily inching closer to the 50 crore mark. Its current box office collections stand at a neat Rs 46.65 crore.

#FukreyReturns is all set for a GLORIOUS Week 1... Biz is SUPER-STRONG on weekdays... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr, Wed 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 46.65 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2017

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film had crossed the 40 crore mark in just five days — unusual for a film with a cult following. It also saw consistent growth in the opening weekend.

#FukreyReturns is simply UNSTOPPABLE... EXCELLENT hold on Tue [almost at par with Mon biz]... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 42.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2017

Internationally, too, the film has been doing great and has minted over Rs 5 crore, its key markets being the USA and the UAE.

#FukreyReturns - OVERSEAS - Total till 12 Dec 2017: $ 926,000 [₹ 5.97 cr]...

Key markets:-

USA-Canada: $ 218,000

UAE-GCC: $ 338,000

ANZ: $ 78,000 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2017

All the cast members reprise their roles in the second installment of the Fukrey Franchise, which revolves around two boys — Hunny and Chucha and their amusing encounters.