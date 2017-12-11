Fukrey Returns box office collection: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat starrer crosses 30 cr mark

Last Friday, comedy film Fukrey Returns released in theaters and struck gold at the box office. Starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh, the second installment of the Fukrey franchise has done remarkable business and has already crosses the Rs 30 crore mark.

Backed by Farhan Akhar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film enjoys a cult following and is centered around a gang of troublemakers in Delhi. It has been 3 days since the film released and the collections have been growing consistently with each day, so far.

And #FukreyReturns has a REMARKABLE opening weekend... Crosses ₹ 30 cr mark... Expected to cross *lifetime biz* of #Fukrey [₹ 36.50 cr] on Day 4 [Mon], as per current trending... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr. Total: ₹ 32.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2017

Till now, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial has made an impressive Rs 32.20 crore and is expected to surpass the lifetime business of the franchise, which stands at Rs 36 crore.

The success of Fukrey Returns confirms that movie-goers in India are showing a lot of interest in light-hearted films. Golmaal Again and Tumhari Sulu are two such light-hearted films which exceeded expectations and shined at the box office.