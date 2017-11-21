Fukrey Returns back to 8 December release; Shahid Kapoor at IFFI: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Fukrey Returns reverts to original release date

In lieu of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati getting postponed, all the upcoming movies have been affected in some way or the other. One such film is the Farhan Akthar-Ritesh Sidhwani produced Fukrey Returns, which has reverted back to its original date of release — 8 December. The film is a sequel to the 2013 hit Fukrey.

Allu Arjun's little angel turns one

Happy Birthday to my Lil Angel Arha! Can’t believe it’s One year already. Muah! #happybirthday #arha #1stbday #alluprincess #1stpost A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on Nov 20, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

Allu Arjun recently stepped foot into the world of Instagram and he decided to break his Insta-maidenhood by posting an adorable picture of his daughter Arha who just turned one! Arha looks delighted as she smiles and sits in front of what seems to be a delicious cake. The entire photo has a pink theme to it, in line with Arjun's hashtag #alluprincess.

Priyanka Chopra's new haircut

When u have a new hair cut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3 #nofilters @cfulton.hair @andeyungmakeup A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:23pm PST

Priyanka Chopra debuted her new hair while on the sets of her American telelvision show Quantico. Chopra shared the collage of snapshots on her Instagram handle with the caption "When u have a new hair cut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there (sic)." Same PC, same.

Shahid Kapoor looks dapper at IFFI 2017

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:48am PST

Shahid Kapoor looked his fashionable best as he attended the International Film Festival of India that is being held in Goa. The Padmavati star even gave a speech on the first day of the event wherein he spoke out about the controversy that his upcoming film is involved in, and how he had been through the same thing with his previous release Udta Punjab.

Bella Hadid sets the Victoria's Secret runway on fire

...this. just. happened. (...SHE SMILES!!!!) A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:55am PST

Bella Hadid recently walked the ramp for the Victoria's Secret fashion show that took place in Shanghai. The supermodel set the stage on fire in black lingerie, donning blue angel wings. The star killed it on the ramp, however sister Gigi Hadid (who was also supposed to walk in the show) couldn't make it as she was denied a Chinese visa.