From Ishq Vishq to Padmaavat, how Shahid Kapoor blossomed into the man of our dreams: A Fashion Evolution

Chic, cringe-worthy or cool.

Bow-ties, suspenders, waistcoats.

From tacky shoulder-pads to flawlessly fitting suits, we have chronicled it all.

Today, digging deep into our archives, we bring you the fashion evolution of — Shahid Kapoor.

Before Shahid made his Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishq in 2003, he appeared in a few movies from the 1990s as a background dancer (yes, we all are talking about that film). Born to Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem, Bollywood has always ran through Shahid's veins.

Entering the industry as a young boy, Shahid's fashion sense was that of, well... a young boy. A very young boy.

PS- Don't miss the spikes and the highlights.

Although on second thoughts, how can you possibly?

A little further in his career, Shahid ditched the round neck graphic tees and switched them up for some skinny ties and (very ill-fitting) suits. This new fashion statement made him look like — yup, you guessed it — a young boy.

Also, might we bring your attention to the spikes and highlights?

Shahid then went on to blossom into a young boy... (again) as his style statement progressed.

The hair was eventually grown out several times over his (ongoing) Bollywood journey and it resulted in making Shahid look like — a beautiful, young boy.

Few actors have been as versatile with their fashion look-book as Mr. Kapoor here.

With longer hair, tighter, more fitting clothes and an absence of skinny ties, graphic tees and shiny pullovers; Shahid managed to transform into a strapping young lad (albeit one who was getting cuter by the day).

FINALLY (sorry, we didn't mean to e-shout but we are just SO EXCITED) — finally we saw Shahid hit puberty between 2012-2015. Out went the ripped jeans and in came the trousers.

Sorry. We lost our train of thought.

Someone seems to have abducted the young boy that was Shahid Kapoor and kept this beautiful man in his place.

We've also realised the missing ingredient all these years. It was this goddamn beard.

Because even though the ripped jeans and the round neck tees made their comeback — there was nothing young or boyish about this gorgeous specimen of a man anymore.

The beard also transformed our Padmaavat star and made him a lot more experimental with his clothing *Ranveer Singh pops his head in and says hello*

Slogan tees were replaced by sexy suits and classy cuts, and we couldn't be happier.

(Imagine how bored we would've gotten doing this fashion evolution piece otherwise? He took one for the team, in our humble opinion).

(Him and us. We are the team. Just in case there was any confusion).

Man so nice, you wanna see him thrice.

How many people have looked this good in Indian clothing? How many? Go on, name them. We'll wait.

Once Shahid's inner style beast was unleashed, there was no stopping him.

You know what else did stop though?

Our hearts. Every single time this man stepped onto the red carpet at any event, ever.

As Shahid got leaner and fitter, so did his suits. Highly tailored, custom-made to perfection — not only did the Kaminey star's clothes fit him snugly, but so did he.

In our hearts. In case of any ambiguity (heads out of the gutter guys *wags index finger accusingly*)

Taking his style statement experimentation one step further — Shahid seems to have moved on to things that fit like a kurta but don't necessarily look like one.

There are random flaps, buttons and zips that are just begging to be opened to be appreciated.

Shahid Kapoor may just be one of the biggest stars to have undergone such a massive (read: drastic) fashion evolution and boy man, are we glad.

Transforming from a clueless, spiky-haired youngling to a classy, red-blooded man winning Style awards on the reg (Sexiest Man) — if there is one Fashion Evolution we are grateful for, it's this guy's right here.

That beard, though.

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 16:09 PM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 16:36 PM