You are here:

French star Catherine Deneuve says 'men are being unfairly targeted by sexual misconduct allegations'

AP

Jan,10 2018 15:08 47 IST

Paris: French movie star Catherine Deneuve and other prominent French women say men are being unfairly targeted by sexual misconduct allegations and should be free to hit on women.

Catherine Deneuve. AP

Catherine Deneuve. AP

Deneuve was among about 100 performers, scholars and others who signed an open letter published Tuesday by the newspaper Le Monde saying the “legitimate protest against sexual violence” stemming from the Harvey Weinstein scandal has gone too far and threatens hard-won sexual freedoms.

The letter reflects France’s mixed feelings about widespread accusations of systematic sexual misconduct by powerful men in multiple countries in recent months.

France is home to famed feminists and its own “me too” movement, and the Deneuve-signed letter drew much criticism. However many people echo Deneuve’s concerns of a new “puritanism” that goes against French traditions of seduction.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 15:08 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 15:08 PM

tags: #BuzzPartrol #Catherine Deneuve #France #Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment row #Hollywood #me too campaign #sexual freedom

also see

Jake Gyllenhaal terms Harvey Weinstein exposé an insight into 'apparent sickness' of Hollywood

Jake Gyllenhaal terms Harvey Weinstein exposé an insight into 'apparent sickness' of Hollywood

Documentary series on actress-activist Rose McGowan to hit TV screens from 20 January

Documentary series on actress-activist Rose McGowan to hit TV screens from 20 January

Rose McGowan says she may be forced to sell her home to fight legal case against Harvey Weinstein

Rose McGowan says she may be forced to sell her home to fight legal case against Harvey Weinstein