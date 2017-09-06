Bohemian Rhapsody: Can't tell difference between Rami Malek, Freddie Mercury in first look of biopic

Queen was arguably one of the most influential rock bands during the 1970s and 80s. The British rock band has compositions based on a range of rock-music genres — progressive rock, hard rock, heavy metal, arena rock and pop rock — to their credit.

The band members enjoyed an unprecedented popularity all over the world and are considered one of the world's best-selling artists. The lead singer of the band and legend Freddie Mercury, however has enjoyed the maximum adulation and fan following.

It was reported earlier that X-Men director Bryan Singer is all set to make a biographical feature on Mercury and Mr Robot star Rami Malek will be seen as the Queen singer. The film is titled after one of their record-braking numbers, Bohemian Rhapsody, written by Mercury himself for their 1975 album, A Night at the Opera.

According to a report by Screen Rant, Bohemian Rhapsody features The Tourist actor Gwilym Lee as guitarist Brian May, X-Men: Apocalypse actor Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor, and Jurassic Park actor Joe Mazzello as bassist John Deacon.

Entertainment Weekly recently released a picture of Malek in his Mercury avatar in the film. At a glance, there is an uncanny resemblance between both of them. It will be interesting to see Malek step into the shoes of the rock legend.

The film will throw light on the life of Mercury after he collaborated with Brian May and Roger Taylor in 1970 and will span until the band's 1985 performance at Live Aid, dailymail.co.uk reports.

Malek, speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the film and his resemblance to Mercury, said that it "only adds to the level of confidence that one would need to play Freddie Mercury." The film will feature his singing voice as well. Malek adds, "We're going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible."

Director Singer says that the film is "not a traditional biopic...It won’t just be the dark Freddie story, but that being said, that also will be honored." He adds, "It’s about collaboration. It’s a celebration."

Bohemian Rhapsody is slated to release on 25 December, 2018.