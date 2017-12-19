You are here:

France based Dynamic Products sets Guinness World Record for longest wedding dress train

The longest wedding dress train is 8,095.40 metres and it is an official Guinness World Record set in Caudry, France, as announced by the Guinness World Records on 9 December, 2017.

The wedding dress was unveiled in Caudry, a French town famous for its production of lace, 11 years after the Guinness World Records title was first set there.

Construction company Dynamic Projects, along with 15 volunteers, helped realise this feat as individual pieces of lace were painstakingly stitched together over two months to form the world’s longest train, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

The team also incorporated part of the previous record-breaking garment that had measured 1,203.9 metres.

The measuring was supervised and conducted by Christophe Dumont of French surveying firm Cabinet Caron-Briffaut, and Guinness World Records adjudicator Rob Molloy, who also presented the certificate to the company.

Post the setting of the record, the wedding dress train was cut into small segments and sold, with the money donated to charities, as reported by NDTV.