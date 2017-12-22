Forbes India Celebrity 100 List: Salman Khan is top earner this year; SRK, Virat Kohli follow

As the year 2017 approaches its closure, leading magazine Forbes released its top 100 list of Indian celebrities based on their earnings this year. Like the previous year, this year too, the top three names in the list include: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli (in the same order).

Despite the dismal performance of his much-awaited 2017 film Tubelight at the box-office, Khan has been able to cement his numero uno position on Forbes' list for the second time in a row. He made his presence felt throughout the year with his stints on Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss (Season 11) and the recently-released Tiger Zinda Hai.

As per the figures quoted in Forbes' list, Salman Khan's net earning this year rounds up to a staggering Rs 232.83 crore, owing to his films, TV shows, production ventures, commercials etc.

Following at a close second spot is Shah Rukh Khan with earnings amounting to Rs 170.5 crore. Like Salman, Shah Rukh also saw commercial failure when his Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal bombed at the box-office. But he also saw major success with this year's early release Raees. SRK too has a bevy of commercials, promotional assignments and endorsements that add to his yearly income.

At the third spot on the list is Indian Cricket Team skipper and recently-married Virat Kohli. The 29-year-old sports champion got married to Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma in a hush-hush ceremony in the exotic locale of Tuscany, Italy. Besides captaining the Indian cricket squad, Kohli is also the face of a number of national and international brands. His net income this year is estimated close to Rs 100.72 crore.

In the top 10, the only female presence is that of the Indian global icon Priyanka Chopra who has reportedly minted Rs 68 crore this year, credits to her international film projects, endorsements, TV shows etc.

Apart from Kohli, the top 10 also lists God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar at the 5th spot with earnings amounting to Rs 82.5 crore. MS Dhoni, who earned Rs 63.77 crore this year, made it to the 8th spot.

To view the complete list, click here.