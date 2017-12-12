Forbes' eighth-highest paid YouTube celebrity of 2017 is Ryan, a six-year-old toy reviewer

The six-year-old Ryan, known for his YouTube channel Ryan Toys Review, earns $11 million from his account, as reported by Forbes.

He stands at an impressive eight on the list of the highest paid YouTube celebrities this year. Ryan, whose last name and location is kept private, has more than 10 million subscribers and is a viral sensation among kids all over, as reported by The Washington Post.

According to a profile of Ryan and his family by The Verge, his family started recording and posting videos in March 2015 when he was three years old. His mother said to The Verge, “Ryan was watching a lot of toy review channels — some of his favorites are EvanTubeHD and Hulyan Maya. One day, he asked me, ‘How come I’m not on YouTube when all the other kids are?’ So we just decided — yeah, we can do that. Then, we took him to the store to get his very first toy — I think it was a Lego train set — and it all started from there.”

What started with a simple 15-minute video of him opening a Lego box and playing with the Duplo train set, has today led to his famous viral video of Ryan reviewing a hundred toys at once. In this popular video, he unpacks a giant Easter egg containing Pixar Cars toys and playing with them on a toy slide, back in July 2015.

The channel currently continues to review new toys and kid’s food products and feature a fun commentary from Ryan with his parent’s guidance off camera.