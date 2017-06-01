You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Foo Fighters surprise fans; release new song 'Run' after 2015

Foo Fighters surprise fans; release new song 'Run' after 2015

EntertainmentIANSJun, 01 2017 20:49:29 IST

Los Angeles: American rock band Foo Fighters on Thursday surprise-released their new single 'Run'.

fooo 380

The Foo Fighters. Image from Twitter.

An ageless melodic hard rock anthem that showcases everything that has made Foo Fighters an unstoppable road and radio conquering machine, 'Run' is the first new Foo Fighters music since the band gifted fans with the free Saint Cecilia EP in late 2015, read a statement from Sony Music.

Foo Fighters include Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.
'Run', which has "dive-bombing verses and soaring choruses", is accompanied by a time-traveling mind-warp of a video directed by Grohl.

 


Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 08:49 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 08:49 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
2Jun 3SL Vs SA
3Jun 4IND Vs PAK
4Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
5Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores