Flatliners: Trailer of Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev sci-fi film makes the after-life look addictive

"What happens when we die?" is a question many of us have pondered over, and Ellen Page-Nina Dobrev-starrer Flatliners seeks to answer it.

The trailer of this sci-fi film gives a glimpse into the dangerous experiment performed by a group of medical students, who are curious to know the experience of the afterlife, or rather life after being dead for a minute.

In what can only be compared to the high of a drug, the students get addicted to the experience of being flatlined because they enjoy being immortal and the feelings that come with it. Quite soon, they realise the side effects of the procedure, which include paranormal experiences and hallucinations, and they regret their decision.

The film is a follow-up to the 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland, and follows a similar story. The Ellen Page-starrer is said to be a sequel of the film, and Sutherland will reprise his role of Dr Nelson Wright.

Speaking about his character, he said, "I play a professor at the medical university. It is never stated but it will probably be very clearly understood that I’m the same character. I was in the original Flatliners but that I have changed my name and I’ve done some things to move on from the experiments that we were doing in the original film."

Flatliners is slated to release on 28 September in the UK and US. It is directed by Niels Arden Oplev, and also stars Diego Luna, James Norton and Kiersey Clemons.

Watch the trailer here:

