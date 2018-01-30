You are here:

First look of Sushant Singh Rajput film Son Chiriya; Deepika Padukone on Vogue cover: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Varun Dhawan's wax statue in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

PRICELESS 🙏👶 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 30, 2018 at 12:11am PST

Varun Dhawan's wax statue recently got installed at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong and the Judwaa 2 star took to his Instagram to share photographs with the figure. The resemblance was uncanny, as Madame Tussauds seems to have nailed his look. Soha Ali Khan with mother Sharmila Tagore

Soha Ali Khan and her mother Sharmila Tagore recently did a photoshoot for HT Brunch and the mother-daughter duo got some cute snaps clicked while they were at it.

Sushant Singh Rajput's look in Son Chiriya

Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen sporting a hardcore look in the film Son Chiriya. Rajput can be seen sporting khaki's with a rifle mounted next to him. Unkempt hair and a thick beard complete the look. Deepika Padukone's Vogue cover

Deepika Padukone recently featured as the cover girl in Vogue magazine's latest issue. Titled the 'Happy Issue', we see Padukone sporting a rainbow-coloured ensemble with bright red lips and a wide smile.

Amrita Arora's 40th birthday celebrations

#herewecome🎉#amu’s40th#goa#friendshipgoals👭❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jan 30, 2018 at 12:27am PST

Amrita Arora is turning 40 and the birthday celebrations have kickstarted in full gear. Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and more took a private jet to Goa where the celebrations are expected to take place in full swing.

Sushmita Sen showstopper for Muzaffar Ali at Lakmé Fashion Week

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen will be the showstopper for designer Muzaffar Ali at this year's Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort. The actor announced the news via her Instagram profile.

