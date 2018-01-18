First look of IIFA movie Welcome To New York starring Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh released: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

First look of IIFA film Welcome To New York

THIS crazy bunch is here with some non stop laughs and endless entertainment! Bring on the madness aur haan... #WelcomeToNewYork @poojafilms @WizFilmsIN pic.twitter.com/w4jtrMixu6 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 18, 2018

The first look of the IIFA film Welcome To New York starring actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Fawad Khan, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh and Boman Irani is out and the poster is at its quirky best. Touted as India's first comedy film in 3D, the movie has us all excited!

First look of NT Rama Rao's biopic unveiled on his birthday

Tribute to a legend... First look poster of #NTRBiopic... Produced by Balakrishna, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Sai Korrapati... Directed by Teja... Balakrishna to enact the role of #NTR in the film. pic.twitter.com/JMjPQpONCT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2018

The first look of NTR's biopic was unveiled on Twitter today. The much-anticipated Teja-directed movie will see Balakrishna as the actor-politician.

Kirrak Party's pre-teaser is here

Pre-teaser of Telugu film#KirrakParty... Stars Nikhil Siddhartha... Directed by Sharan Koppisetty... Produced by AK Entertainments Rama Brahmam Sunkara... Co-produced by Ajay Sunkara and Abhishek Agarwal... 9 Feb 2018 release... Link: https://t.co/hHbtOsRaqf pic.twitter.com/rwcqbtVo3t — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2018

The teaser of Kirrak Party is here and it promises loads of entertainment and action. Starring Nikhil Siddhartha, the Sharan Koppisetty directorial will release on 9 February.

Taimur breaks the internet, again

The blue-eyed of the internet, Taimur Ali Khan, is again breaking the internet with this adorable photo. Flanked by his mom and dad, little Taimur looks like super-cute in red and green overalls.

Kareena Kapoor stuns at Vikram Phadnis' show

Kareena Kapoor closed Vikram Phadnis' Shop Qatar show in an enthralling light pink, embroidered lehenga. Needless to say, she looks like a queen.

Anna Kournikova, Enrique Iglesias introduce their twins to the world

My Sunshine A post shared by Anna Аня (@annakournikova) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:48am PST

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias became parents to a pair of twins. Although they managed to keep the news under wraps for a long while, the tennis champ took to social media to introduce the little ones to the world.

It's a wrap for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

So I just wrapped my 10th film with my first ever co star @parineetichopra !!! It’s been amazing working with her, Dibakar Banerjee & his awesome team hope u guys like what we come up with on 3rd August kyunki #SandeepaurPinkyFaraar hone wale hai !!! @SAPFTheFilm @yrf @yrftalent pic.twitter.com/oJoTDdxK5T — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 18, 2018

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have wrapped filming for their upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial is going to release on 3 August.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 16:23 PM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 19:48 PM