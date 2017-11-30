Firangi, Tera Intezaar, Oxygen, Wonder Wheel — Know Your Releases

Comedy king Kapil Sharma's Firangi — a quirky story on being an Indian national who does not hate the British during the freedom struggle, Kate Winslet-Justin Timberlake's Coney Island centered Wonder Wheel, Sunny Leone-Arbaaz Khan's thriller Tera Intezaar and Gopichand, Anu Emmanuel's pairing in Telugu film Oxygen — know your releases this Friday, and read on about why these movies may or may not work.

Firangi



What's it about: Set during the period of India's freedom struggle and the Independence movement, Firangi is the story of one Indian national who does not have the usual hatred and bad feelings towards the British that most other Indians possessed during that time.

Who is in it: Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Jameel Khan and Edward Sonnenblick

Why it may work: Kapil Sharma has gone from being a small time comedian to being the male lead of a mainstream Bollywood film. With a fiercely loyal fan base, Firangi might drive moviegoers to the cinema hall in throngs just to see what their favourite comic has churned out. Also, the film's trailer gave us a good feeling about this movie (and we hope we're not wrong).

Tera Intezaar



What's it about: Not too many details have been revealed about the plot of Tera Intezaar, even after a trailer of the film has been released. However, we do know that the movie is a thriller. Sunny Leone's character is on a quest to find Arbaaz Khan's character in the movie, and the plot seems to have various (some seemingly paranormal) twists and turns.

Who is in it: Sunny Leone, Arbaaz Khan, Aarya Babbar, Gauhar Khan, Sudha Chandran and Salil Ankola

Why it may work: Seeing Arbaaz Khan in the lead role of a film after a long time will be interesting, to say the least. The Sunny Leone-Arbaaz Khan pairing may or may not work, but it is worth trying to find out. Leone's loyal fan base might also help rake in the moolah for this film.

Wonder Wheel



What's it about: Set in the 1950s and based in and around the Coney Island amusement park — the lives of four individuals (Ginny, Humpty, Mickey and Carolina) get intertwined amidst the chaos and hustle-bustle that comes with an amusement park. Ginny is a waitress (also an emotionally unstable, volatile, former actress); Humpty is Ginny's husband and official carousel operator at Coney Island. Mickey is a young lifeguard aspiring to be a playwright and Carolina is Humpty's estranged daughter (hiding out in her father's house in order to escape from gangsters).

Who is in it: Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake, David Krumholtz, Juno Temple, Jim Belushi

Why it may work: Two words — Kate Winslet. We've seen what a powerhouse of talent the woman is. She — coupled with the interesting story line that Wonder Wheel seems to have — are all the components of making for a good watch. Plus, a little Justin Timberlake never hurts.

Oxygen



What's it about: Oxygen is a Telugu movie about revenge and vengeance. When everything that the protagonist holds dear to him is destroyed and ravaged by cold-blooded criminals, a man sets out to seek revenge. His quest to receive justice has several consequences.

Who is in it: Gopichand, Anu Emmanuel, Raashi Khanna, Jagapati Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Sayaji Shinde

Why it may work: Gopichand in the role of a revenge seeking man setting out on a path of vengeance will be interesting to see. What he brings to the character might also make Oxygen a good watch.