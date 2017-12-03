Firangi, Tera Intezaar box office report: Kapil Sharma's film races ahead with 2 cr on opening day

Last week, Kapil Sharma's Firangi went head to head with Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan's Tera Intezaar. The numbers are in and among the two, the comedy seems to have trumped the thriller.

Firangi grossed Rs 2.10 crore on its opening day, while Tera Intezaar saw a sluggish start and was able to lap up just Rs 50 crore, according to Koimoi.com.

Sharma's film seems to have worked particularly well in the UAE, where it released a day prior to its scheduled release in India.

#Firangi takes a GOOD START in UAE-GCC... Collects *approx* AED 325,000 [₹ 57.13 lakhs] on 62 screens on Thu. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 1, 2017

Sharma's potboiler was expected to do well, given his popularity across multiple channels. Arbaaz Khan's big comeback, where he is cast in a leading role opposite Leone, was also expected to fare better, however, an inconsistent storyline keeps the film from taking off.

But Sharma, who has done a few Hindi films before, does not disappoint with his performance. He is, however, let down by a script which lacks nuance.

Tera Intezaar released in about 1150 screens in the country.