Filmfare Awards 2018: Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan, Zaira Wasim, Rajkummar Rao win top honours; see full winners' list

The 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards were held on 20 January at NSCI dome, with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. Hosted by the Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, the awards saw top Bollywood personalities gathering to mark one of the biggest nights for Indian cinema. This year, smaller films took away the cake by getting multiple awards in various categories. Trapped, Secret Superstar and Newton emerged the big winners of the night.

Best Film (Popular)

Hindi Medium

Critics' Award for Best Film

Amit Masurkar (Newton)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) (Popular)

Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male)

Rajkummar Rao - Trapped

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) (Popular)

Vidya Balan - Tumhari Sulu

Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female)

Zaira Wasim - Secret Superstar

Best Director (Popular)

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari - Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Debut Director

Konkona Sen Sharma - A Death in the Gunj

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Meher Vij - Secret Superstar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Rajkummar Rao - Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Music Album

Pritam - Jagga Jasoos

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya - 'Ullu Ka Patha' (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Meghna Mishra - 'Nachdi Phira' (Secret Superstar)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh - 'Roke Na Ruke Naina' (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Mala Sinha

Bappi Lahiri

Writing Awards

Best Original Story

Amit V Masurkar – Newton

Best Dialogue

Hitesh Kewalya – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Screenplay

Shubhashish Bhutiani – Mukti Bhawan

Technical Awards

Best Action

Tom Struthers – Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Background Score

Pritam – Jagga Jasoos

Best Production Design

Parul Sondh – Daddy

Best Costume

Rohit Chaturvedi – A Death In The Gunj

Best Sound Design

Anish John – Trapped

Best Editing

Nitin Baid – Trapped

Best Choreography

Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani ('Galti Se Mistake' – Jagga Jasoos)

Best Cinematography

Sirsha Ray – A Death In The Gunj

Short Film Awards

Best Short Film (fiction)

Neeraj Ghaywan - Juice

Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film

Jackie Shroff - Khujli

Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film

Shefali Shah - Juice

Best Short Film Non-fiction

Hari M Mohanan - Invisible Wings

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film

Umesh Bagade - Anahut

Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 09:41 AM | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018 09:41 AM