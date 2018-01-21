Filmfare Awards 2018: Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan, Zaira Wasim, Rajkummar Rao win top honours; see full winners' list
The 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards were held on 20 January at NSCI dome, with the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. Hosted by the Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, the awards saw top Bollywood personalities gathering to mark one of the biggest nights for Indian cinema. This year, smaller films took away the cake by getting multiple awards in various categories. Trapped, Secret Superstar and Newton emerged the big winners of the night.
Best Film (Popular)
Hindi Medium
Critics' Award for Best Film
Amit Masurkar (Newton)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) (Popular)
Irrfan Khan - Hindi Medium
Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male)
Rajkummar Rao - Trapped
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) (Popular)
Vidya Balan - Tumhari Sulu
Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Female)
Zaira Wasim - Secret Superstar
Best Director (Popular)
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari - Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Debut Director
Konkona Sen Sharma - A Death in the Gunj
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
Meher Vij - Secret Superstar
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
Rajkummar Rao - Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Music Album
Pritam - Jagga Jasoos
Best Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya - 'Ullu Ka Patha' (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Meghna Mishra - 'Nachdi Phira' (Secret Superstar)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh - 'Roke Na Ruke Naina' (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Mala Sinha
Bappi Lahiri
Writing Awards
Best Original Story
Amit V Masurkar – Newton
Best Dialogue
Hitesh Kewalya – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Best Screenplay
Shubhashish Bhutiani – Mukti Bhawan
Technical Awards
Best Action
Tom Struthers – Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Background Score
Pritam – Jagga Jasoos
Best Production Design
Parul Sondh – Daddy
Best Costume
Rohit Chaturvedi – A Death In The Gunj
Best Sound Design
Anish John – Trapped
Best Editing
Nitin Baid – Trapped
Best Choreography
Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani ('Galti Se Mistake' – Jagga Jasoos)
Best Cinematography
Sirsha Ray – A Death In The Gunj
Short Film Awards
Best Short Film (fiction)
Neeraj Ghaywan - Juice
Best Actor (Male) in a Short Film
Jackie Shroff - Khujli
Best Actor (Female) in a Short Film
Shefali Shah - Juice
Best Short Film Non-fiction
Hari M Mohanan - Invisible Wings
People's Choice Award for Best Short Film
Umesh Bagade - Anahut
