Filmfare Awards 2018: Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Secret Superstar receive multiple nominations; see complete list

The 63rd edition of the Jio Filmfare Awards is all set to take place on 20 January at Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai, and the complete list of nominations was announced recently.

The Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania has received several nominations and so has Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's Bareilly Ki Barfi also received a fair number of nominations.

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha managed to get itself a Best Film nomination while Shah Rukh Khan too got himself a nomination for Best Actor for crime-drama Raees.

Here are the complete list of Nominees for the 63rd Filmfare Awards (2018):

Best Film

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Bareilly Ki Barfi Hindi Medium Secret Superstar Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Best Director

Advait Chandan – Secret Superstar Ashwini Iyer Tiwari – Bareilly Ki Barfi Ssket Chaudhary – Hindi Medium Shashank Khaitan – Badrinath Ki Dulhania Shree Narayan Singh – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Akshay Kumar – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Ayushmann Khurrana – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Hrithik Roshan – Kaabil Irrfan Khan – Hindi Medium Shah Rukh Khan – Raees Varun Dhawan – Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt – Badrinath Ki Dulhania Bhumi Pednekar – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Saba Qamar – Hindi Medium Sridevi – Mom Vidya Balan – Tumhari Sulu Zaira Wasim – Secret Superstar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Aamir Khan – Secret Superstar Deepak Dobriyal – Hindi Medium Manav Kaul – Tumhari Sulu Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Mom Pankaj Tripathi – Newton Rajkummar Rao – Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Meher Vij – Secret Superstar Ratna Pathak Shah – Lipstick Under My Burkha Seema Pahwa – Bareilly Ki Barfi Seema Pahwa – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Tillotama Shome – A Death In The Gunj

Best Music Album

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi and Akhil Sachdeva Bareilly Ki Barfi – Arko, Tanishk Bagchi, Samira Koppikar, Sameer Uddin and Vayu Half Girlfriend – Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Rishi Rich, Farhan Saeed, Rahul Mishra, Ami Mishra Jab Harry Met Sejal – Pritam Jagga Jasoos – Pritam Secret Superstar – Amit Trivedi

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya – 'Galti Se Mistake' (Jagga Jasoos) Amitabh Bhattacharya – 'Ullu Ka Pattha' (Jagga Jasoos) Arko Pravo Mukherjee – 'Nazm Nazm' (Bareilly Ki Barfi) Kausar Munir – 'Maana Ke Hum' (Meri Pyaari Bindu) Kausar Munir – 'Nachdi Phira' (Secret Superstar) Santanu Ghatak – 'Rafu' (Tumhari Sulu)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Akhil Sachdeva – 'Humsafar' (Badrinath Ki Dulhania) Arijit Singh – 'Roke Na Ruke Naina' (Badrinath Ki Dulhania) Arijit Singh – 'Zaalima' (Raees) Arko Pravo Mukherjee – 'Nazm Nazm' (Bareilly Ki Barfi) Ash King – 'Baarish' (Half Girlfriend) Sachin Sanghvi – 'Kho Diya' (Bhoomi)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Meghna Mishra – 'Nachdi Phira' (Secret Superstar) Monali Thakur – 'Khol De Baahein' (Meri Pyaari Bindu) Nikhita Gandhi – 'Ghar' (Jab Harry Met Sejal) Ronkini Gupta – 'Rafu' (Tumhari Sulu) Shashaa Tirupati – 'Kanha' (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan) Shreya Ghoshal – 'Thodi Der' (Half Girlfriend)

Best Action

Allan Amin – Jagga Jasoos Franz Spilhaus – Commando 2 Harpal Singh Pali and Ravi Kumar – Rangoon K Ravi Verma – Raees Tom Struthers – Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Background Score

Alokananda Dasgupta – Trapped AR Rahman – Mom Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor – Daddy Pritam – Jagga Jasoos Sagar Desai – A Death In The Gunj Tajdar Junaid – Mukti Bhawan

Best Production Design

Anita Rajgopalan Lata, Donal Raegan Gracy – Raees Parul Sondh – Daddy Siddharth Sirohi – A Death In The Gunj Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray – Rangoon

Best Costume

Dolly Ahluwalia – Rangoon Nidhi and Divya Gambhir – Daddy Rohit Chaturvedi – A Death In The Gunj

Best Sound Design

Anish John – Trapped Baylon Fonseca and Dhiman Karmakar – Raees Nihar Ranjan Samal – Mom Subhash Sahoo – Tumhari Sulu Udit Duseja – Daddy

Best Editing

Aarif Sheikh and Manas Mittal – A Death In The Gunj Monisha R Baldawa – Mom Nitin Baid – Trapped Shweta Venkat Mathew – Newton

Best Choreography

Ganesh Acharya – (Badri Ki Dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania) Shiamak Davar ('Ullu Ka Pattha' – Jagga Jasoos) Sudesh Adhana – ('Bloody Hell' – Rangoon) Vijay Ganguly – ('Ban Ja Rani' – Tumhari Sulu) Vijay Ganguly – ('Khaana Khaake' – Jagga Jasoos) Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani ('Galti Se Mistake' – Jagga Jasoos)

Best Original Story

Amit Joshi – Trapped Amit V Masurkar – Newton Rahul Dahiya – G Kutta Se Shanker Raman and Sourabh Ratnu – Gurgaon Shubhashish Bhutiani – Mukti Bhawan Suresh Triveni – Tumhari Sulu

Best Dialogue

Hitesh Kewaliya – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Mayank Tweari and Amit V Masurkar – Newton Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain – Bareilly Ki Barfi Subhash Kapoor – Jolly LLB 2 Suresh Triveni, Vijay Maurya – Tumhari Sulu

Best Screenplay

Advait Chandan – Secret Superstar Amit Joshi and Hardik Mehta – Trapped Mayank Tewari and Amit V Masurkar – Newton Shubhashish Bhutiani – Mukti Bhawan Subhash Kapoor – Jolly LLB 2

Best Cinematography

Jessica Lee Gagne and Pankaj Kumar – Daddy Pankaj Kumar – Rangoon Ravi Varman – Jagga Jasoos Sirsha Ray – A Death In The Gunj Swapnil S Sonawane – Newton

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 16:26 PM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 16:40 PM