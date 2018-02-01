Fight breaks out amid crew of Sharman Joshi film, Kaashi: In Search of Ganga; one seriously injured

A fight reportedly broke out recently on the sets of Sharman Joshi's ongoing project Kaashi - In Search of Ganga. The fight was allegedly between crew members and it left one man severely injured along with disrupting the movie's shoot for quite some time.

“A song was being picturised when the junior artistes realised that members from two different associations had been hired. This was unacceptable to one group that began creating a ruckus. More people got involved and the shooting was stalled. Had there been senior members on the set, the situation would have been handled more tactfully. Neither the producers nor the associations can be held responsible for the incident. Some members acted out on their own,” said Birendra Nath Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), according to a Mumbai Mirror report. Tiwari also added that this incident has tarnished the image of the workers from the union.

Mumbai based junior artistes reportedly got involved in a brawl during the shooting of a song sequence from the film. Three men named Faqir, Hafiz and Nishant beat up another crew member named Ankit Yadav. Yadav was hit by a stone and reportedly bleeding. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital and an FIR was filed against the other three crew members at the Dindoshi Police Station. The police have apparently taken Faqir, Hafiz and Nishant into custody.

Kaashi – In Search of Ganga has been directed by Dheeraj Kumar. The film is Aishwarya Devan, Govind Namdeo and Manoj Pahwa's debut. Sharman Joshi plays a villager in the film who has been trapped in a court case.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 12:53 PM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 12:53 PM