Fidaa teaser: Varun Tej, Sai Pallavi's Telugu film seems like a love story that stems from hatred

Fidaa, the upcoming Telugu film directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Malayalam actress Sai Pallavi and Telugu star Varun Tej has been garnering attention for a long time now. On 17 June, the makers of the film released the teaser of the film.

The 29-second-long teaser opens with a graphic poster (that looks like a pretty hand-drawn painting) with guitar strumming in the background. And then, the scene changes to Pallavi's midshot, where with her hair waving across her face as she angrily shouts "badmaash" and points a fist towards someone (who is not shown but we assume is Tej).

Next comes Tej's appearance where he is seen thinking about something that has presumably happy memories associated to. And then, the culmination of the teaser is amid snow capped mountains where the couple strike a signature in-the-mountains-in-movies pose where the macho hero picks the petite sari-clad heroine in his one hand, and voila — you have the ideal movie lovebirds.

The teaser ends with the note that the theatrical trailer will be released on 23 June.

The film also features Harshvardhan Rane in a key role. The motion poster, that was released some time back, and now the teaser, have shots interwoven beautifully with heartrending music of the film, has been composed by Shakti Kanth.

Fidaa comes with the tagline 'Love-Hate-Love' and is reportedly a story of an NRI who falls in love with a girl from Telangana, as reported by The Times of India.

Here's the teaser of the film:

