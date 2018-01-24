Feroz Abbas Khan to bring musical version of Mughal-e-Azam to Ahmedabad after shows in Delhi, Mumbai

Director Feroz Abbas Khan and his team, after conducting 96 shows in Delhi and Mumbai, will be presenting the musical version of Mughal-e-Azam on stage at Transtadia in Ahmedabad's Maninagar between 8-11 March.

Feroz's artwork received so much of love that it actually made him travel somewhere else than Delhi and Mumbai. "This is why it has come to Ahmedabad," the director said.

Discussing the challenges he faced while adapting the cult classic into a musical, the director tells DNA: "The movie was a legend in itself. It was important that the musical would not be a let down of its memory."

"If you did not like something in a movie, there is always an option to take retakes. However, we don't have that liberty in a play. We had to look for actors who were not only great performers but also had knowledge of classical singing as well as could dance on stage. The songs you hear in the musical are not pre-recorded songs but actually sung by the performers during the performance," added Feroz.

The musical Mughal-e-Azam has a team comprising 100 actors and 40 dancers. The elaborate costumes are designed by Manish Malhotra and while Mayuri Upadhya has choreographed the moves.

"The musical is 2.5 hours long but the movie was longer than that. We also took care to ensure that none of the actors imitated what was done in the original in terms of acting but instead brought their own nuanced performance," said Khan.

