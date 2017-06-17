Father's Day 2017: Here's a playlist of five songs from your dad's era that are still cool to listen to

If any of you attended the Justin Bieber concert in Mumbai in May 2017 and came back disappointed, chances are your father might have given you a lecture about the 'music of his generation' and how it is 'so much better than this pop'. As much as you resented him at that moment, deep inside, you'd have known that what he said is the truth. The floating guitar riffs and the romantic ballads of their era still evoke the same emotions they did among listeners today that they did back in the day, and this playlist will serve as the perfect example of songs that will remain evergreen.

'Kashmir' by Led Zeppelin

A legendary song by a legendary band. Led Zeppelin's 'Kashmir' is recognisable by its ascending riff and Robert Plant's haunting vocals and tremendous range. The eight-and-a-half minute song holds its own among any song produced in this era and remains a favourite for people across all generations.

'Born To Be Wild' by Steppenwolf

The ultimate road trip song for more than four decades, 'Born To Be Wild' is the quintessential song to set the mood for any journey. Every father has jammed to this song and sung the chorus with the same gusto the singer delivers his lines. A must-have song on any travel playlist, it will definitely get your motor running!

'Hey Jude' by The Beatles

One of the band's famous ballads, 'Hey Jude' is the song all dads will jam to, whatever the situation is. And don't forget the epic chorus ending and how a simple 'na na na na' can unite both yours and your father's tastes in music.

'I Just Called To Say I Love You' — Stevie Wonder

The ultimate love song of our dads' generation, the song still has the potential to set the romantic mood whenever you need it to. Coupled with Stevie Wonder's magical vocals and keyboard skills, it's no surprise why this song is still a favourite with couples even now.

'Take On Me' by a-ha

More than a group of people, this song defines a whole era. The 1980s sound is the only definition of pop that your father will agree with because the dawn of electronic pop happened with songs like these. Apart from this, the revolutionary video that involved many hand-drawn sketches just adds to the old school charm of this number.

The nostalgia quotient is high and we hope you and your father can groove to these tracks together, this Father's Day!