Fast and Furious 9: Ali Fazal to reprise his role in hugely successful action film franchise

Ali Fazal made his Hollywood film debut with a special appearance in the 2015 action film Furious 7, the seventh instalment in the immensely successful The Fast and the Furious franchise. While he did not feature in the 2017 sequel, The Fate of the Furious, there are rumours he might reprise his role in the tentatively titled Fast & Furious 9.

In Furious 7, Fazal had played the role of Safar, an Emirati garage owner and friend of the computer hacktivist Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel).

A source told DNA, “Ali was seen in a small yet impactful role in Furious 7, which the audiences liked. After the lead role in Victoria & Abdul, his character is being revived in Fast & Furious 9. Though he will play the same character that he essayed in the seventh instalment, this time he’ll have more screen time.”

The ninth instalment of the franchise, which was slated to release 19 April, 2019, was pushed to 10 April, 2020.

Fazal was last seen in the film, Victoria & Abdul, which is based on a book by Shrabani Basu. It revolves around the relationship shared by Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) and Abdul (Fazal), who was a munshi in her government. It also shows his journey on how he became one of the most powerful figures in the court.

Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 11:45 AM | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018 11:45 AM