Fashion Designer Zac Posen talks about creating 'safe space', 'empowering' women with his brand

London: American fashion designer Zac Posen strives to "empower" and celebrate women with his brand, and create a "safe place" for his customers.

The 37-year-old, who launched his fashion label House of Z in 2002, said the safety of women has always been at the "forefront" of his organisation's principle values, and he does his "utmost" to ensure not only his garments empower females.

He also helps to make the fashion industry a "safe place", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In the wake of sexual harrasment allegations made against filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, Posen said: "Within my world and my businesses, the safety of women has always been at the forefront and it is of the utmost importance to me. I'm a person and a brand that is about empowering and celebrating women. I want to create a safe place where people can grow and hone their talents. It's a very collaborative environment. It's always been important to try to have a professional environment and not just a creative environment, within a human industry. With the rest of what's happening in the world, I'm a history buff, especially when it comes to the history of Hollywood. This is definitely not a new story within the performance and entertainment worlds, going back to Shakespeare even."

Posen also praised both women and men who have spoken out about the experience people have spoken out. However, he hopes there's a "reaction" to the stories being shared.

"I applaud the women and men who are coming out and sharing their stories. It's unacceptable behaviour and it's outrageous. I hope people take everything they're reading in the news and try to lead a better example. It's very disappointing. I know there's a sense of purpose for the people who are sharing their stories, but I hope there's also reaction to this. Not just from a press standpoint, but people taking action when it comes to how they lead and teach. There's also a responsibility from content that's provided too and that's a hard thing because that's commerce."