You are here:

Farhan Akhtar's different avatars over the years: From Rock On to Lucknow Central

FP Staff

Jan,09 2018 20:21 13 IST

Farhan Akhtar in Rock On. Facebook

Farhan Akhtar in Rock On (2008). Facebook

Farhan Akhtar in Karthik Calling Karthik. Facebook

Farhan Akhtar in Karthik Calling Karthik (2010). Facebook

Farhan Akhtar in Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Facebook

Farhan Akhtar in Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Facebook

Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Facebook

Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). Facebook

Farhan Akhtar in Lucknow Central. Facebook

Farhan Akhtar in Lucknow Central (2017). Facebook

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 20:21 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 20:21 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Farhan Akhtar #Lucknow Central #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay #Rock On!! #Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

also see

Anushka Sharma's wedding looks decoded: From contemporary lehenga to traditional Benarasi sari

Anushka Sharma's wedding looks decoded: From contemporary lehenga to traditional Benarasi sari

Salman Khan turns 52: A look at his most popular roles, from Chulbul Pandey to Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan turns 52: A look at his most popular roles, from Chulbul Pandey to Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin shine at LA screening of The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin shine at LA screening of The Assassination of Gianni Versace