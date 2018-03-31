Farhan Akhtar sings first Telugu song for Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani's Bharat Ane Nenu

Farhan Akhtar has sung his first Telugu song for South star Mahesh Babu's upcoming political thriller Bharat Ane Nenu. The song is titled 'I Don't Know' and has been composed by lyricist-singer-director-composer Devi Sri Prasad. 'I Don't Know' is reportedly picturised on the movie's lead pair Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani and has been shot in Spain.

"It is a fast paced, catchy number and will introduce Mahesh Babu’s character in the film. The makers have also shot a behind-the- scenes video with Farhan at the recording studio which will be released separately," said an unverified source, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

Both Devi Sri Prasad and Mahesh Babu took to their social media profiles to announce the news.



Bharat Ane Nenu has been directed by Koratala Siva and is slated to hit theater screens on 20 April.

Mahesh Babu and Akhtar have collaborated in the past with Babu lending his voice to recite a poem in Telugu for Akhtar's social initiative MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination).

Akhtar has previously crooned on screen several times for films such as Rock On!! in which he sang the movie's title track along with song like 'Tum Ho Toh', 'Pichle Saat Dino Mein' and 'Sindbad the Sailor'. Akhtar has also given the playback for his films Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara in which he crooned 'Senorita' with Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, as well as singing 'Gala Goodiyan' for his 2015 family drama Dil Dhadakne Do.

