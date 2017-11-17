Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — The dark wizard stands armed in first look

Warner Bros has revealed the first look of the second Fantastic Beasts installment along with the title. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald shows Eddie Redmayne reprising his role as magizoologist Newt Scamander.

Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller and Johnny Depp are also seen in their original roles. The newest and most exciting addition to the franchise is Jude Law, who will play the young Albus Dumbledore. Both Law and Depp look impeccable in their coats, clutching on to their wands.

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017

Warner Bros have been dropping huge hints about what the future holds for the Dumbledore and Grindelwald. A photo which has the Elder Wand alongside Dumbledore’s was tweeted and it has sent fans into a tizzy. It does not end here. According to The Guardian, Depp appears to be holding the Elder Wand, which could possibly mean that there could be an epic showdown between the two.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them had earlier shown Grindelwald's capture. However, the first look of the second installment does not bode well for the future, as it projects Grindelwald in a powerful light.

The film is going to release on 16 November, 2018.