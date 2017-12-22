Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald marks wrap-up of shoot with cheeky teaser

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has officially wrapped up filming. The principal photography has been completed with the release of an on-set teaser that documents Alison Sudol's Queenie struggling with a film slate.

Take a look at the funny teaser here:

The Crimes of Grindelwald tries to follow its Harry Potter roots even deeper than the first part, with a substantial chunk of the plot circling around Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) joining hands with his mentor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), to fight the spread of dark magic all over Europe.

They are up against the corrupt wizard character Gellert Grindelwald, which will yet again be played by Fantastic Beasts' Johnny Depp. Interestingly, the Potter fandom has raised some serious questions about his casting.

Production company Warner Bros, director David Yate and even JK Rowling all have publicly defended their decision to continue with Depp as Grindelwald, after there was a threat to boycott the film amidst allegations of domestic violence against Depp.

"Harry Potter fans had legitimate questions and concerns about our choice to continue with Johnny Depp in the role," Rowling wrote to fans last month.

"As David Yates, long-time Potter director, has already said, we naturally considered the possibility of recasting. I understand why some have been confused and angry about why that didn't happen. The inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating and at times painful.”

"However, the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected. Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies." The author justified.

However, Amber Heard quickly responded to JK Rowling as she accused the author of picking and choosing specific lines from the couple’s statement and taking them out of context.

Time will tell whether or not retaining Johnny Depp will seriously affect the box office for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is expected to hit in cinemas in November, 2018.