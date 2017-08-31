Fanney Khan: Rajkummar Rao cast opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, confirms producer

After winning a lot of accolades for his latest release Bareilly Ki Barfi, National Award winning actor Rajkummar Rao is on a high. He will next be seen in Amit Masurkar's upcoming Newton and then in Hansal Mehta's ALTBalaji web-series, Bose: Dead/ Alive.

Now, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Rao has been roped in Fanney Khan opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The film stars Anil Kapoor as the main lead.

Reinforcing the news, the Trapped actor spoke to Mumbai Mirror and confirmed that the producer of the film, Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, broke the news to him on 29 August. He said, "We’re friends and have been discussing films for a while."

He is all praise for Aishwarya and is excited to work with her in the film. "She's the most beautiful woman in the world. It’s a great story, there’s a lot of love, and the content is not just entertaining but is detailed and different. There will be lots of workshops and readings," added Rao.

However, he refused to divulge further into the film's details and about his character.

Fanney Khan is likely to revolve around a 17-year-old aspiring singer, whose career takes off once her unemployed father (supposedly played by Anil Kapoor) kidnaps the top singer (Aishwarya Rai) of the country. The original film, Dominique Deruddere's 2000 Dutch film Everybody's Famous, was nominated the Best Foreign Film Award at the 73rd Academy Awards.

The film will see Kapoor and Rai work together after a gap of 17 years. They were last seen in Satish Kaushik's 2000 drama Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. It will be helmed by debutant director Atul Manjrekar and backed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra along with KriArj Entertainment.

Fanney Khan will go on floors in a few days in September 2017 and is slated to hit theatres in April 2018.