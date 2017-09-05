Fanney Khan: Divya Dutta will play Anil Kapoor's wife, confirms Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Debutant director Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan might have lost out some massive acting talent after R Madhavan opted out of the film. However, things are now looking up as acclaimed actress Divya Dutta has joined the cast of the film. According to DNA, Dutta has been signed to play Anil Kapoor's wife in the film that is touted to be a musical.

Dutta was reportedly approached for a similar role four years ago in Anil Kapoor's acclaimed TV series 24. However, she could not take it up due to various reasons.

The two will now unite to play husband and wife in this Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prernaa Arora production.

Dutta and Mehra have worked together in Delhi 6 and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag previously.

The director-producer confirmed the news on Twitter:

While Kapoor has reportedly been signed to play a stage-performer, Dutta will be playing his wife. The film is likely to be based on a father-daughter relationship, wherein Kapoor, kidnaps the top singer of the country (played by Aishwarya Rai) to give a push to his own daughter's career.

Rajkummar Rao is also playing a crucial role in the film, which is bringing together Kapoor and Rai together on screen after 17 long years. The two have previously worked together in Subhash Ghai's Taal and Satish Kaushik's Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.

The shooting for the musical is underway, whereas Rai will only begin shooting in October.