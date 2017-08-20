Fanney Khan: Aishwarya Rai's upcoming film may also feature R Madhavan as her romantic interest

Anil Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai starrer Fanney Khan is a much-awaited project, both for the two actors, as well as their fans. Kapoor and Rai are coming together on-screen after a gap of 17 long years. They had worked together earlier on Satish Kaushik's 2000 film Humara Dil Aapke Pass Hai.

Fanney Khan, helmed by debutante director Atul Manjrekar, is said to be the story of a 17-year-old aspiring singer, whose career takes off once her unemployed father kidnaps the top singer of the country. The film is the remake of Dominique Deruddere's 2000 Dutch film Everybody's Famous.

However, Rai and Kapoor won't be paired romantically opposite each other. And if reports from BollywoodLife.com are to be believed, R Madhavan will be seen romancing Rai in the film. They will be seen together as a couple for the first time. The duo have worked together earlier in Mani Ratnam's 2007 film Guru, however, their on-screen relationship was not a romantic one.

Apparently, there were reports that actors Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Vivek Oberoi's cousin Akshay Oberoi were approached for the same role, but things didn't materialise.

As far as the story of the film is concerned, it also speaks against body shaming, reports Pinkvilla.

This film will feature a plus-sized girl as Kapoor's daughter. Rai, on the other hand, will portray the role of a super-successful female rockstar, just like Madonna and Beyonce, who inspires Kapoor's daughter. She advises the teenager not to worry about her weight and just go on with her life instead.

Fanney Khan will be produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and KriArj Entertainment. It is set to go on floors by early September and will release in April 2018.