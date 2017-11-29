The Fakir of Venice: Farhan Akhtar's long-pending film gets U/A certificate from CBFC

Anand Surapur's The Fakir of Venice, which was initially supposed to be filmmaker-turned-actor Farhan Akhtar's onscreen debut, may see the light of the day years after its production. The film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A certificate, as per a report by Bombay Times.

Although the trailer of the film looked impressive, the makers were a little wary of the consequences as the fakir (essayed by Annu Kapoor) is actually a Muslim posing as a Hindu fakir. Given the increasing hostility and intolerance of several groups towards Bollywood films, the makers are hoping to not run into any troubles for the content. Now, the CBFC certification comes as a much needed sigh of relief for them ahead of the film's release on 5 January, as stated in the same report.

Written by Homi Adjania, The Fakir of Venice is based on some of his actual experiences from over a decade ago. Akhtar's character travels across the length and breadth of India in search of that enigmatic fakir until he eventually finds Annu Kapoor's character. The two men (Akhtar and Kapoor) apparently plan to travel to Venice to con the art industry in Europe.

The music of the film been composed by AR Rahman.