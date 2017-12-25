You are here:

Fahadh Faasil released on bail after being arrested in vehicle tax evasion case

PTI

Dec,25 2017 17:39 31 IST

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil was arrested on 25 December and later released on bail in connection with registration of his luxury vehicle in Puducherry using "forged" documents.

Fahadh Faasil. Image from Twitter/@Heytamilcinema

The Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police recorded the award-winning actor's statement when he appeared before the investigation officials for questioning, sources said.

The actor was released on a bond of Rs 50,000 and two solvent sureties, a senior crime branch official said. The statements given by Fahadh would be verified and further action would be taken in this regard, he said.

According to police, the actor had used fake documents to register his car in Puducherry to evade the 20 per cent tax in Kerala on luxury cars costing Rs 20 lakh and above. A resident of Kerala, he had availed vehicle loans from his home state and got his vehicle registered in Puducherry, they said.

He also forged documents to show that he was a resident of the Union Territory, police added. Similar cases were registered against actor-turned-BJP MP Suresh Gopi and actress Amala Paul.

