Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins, Gina Rodriguez to star in Miranda July's new heist film

Actors Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins and Gina Rodriguez will star in a new heist film.

To be directed by Miranda July, the film is about a woman named Old Dolio, whose life is turned upside down when her parents, amateur con artists, invite an outsider to join their biggest heist yet.

The cast also includes Debra Winger, who will play the mother of Wood's character, Old Dolio. Jenkins will play her father, while Rodriguez is portraying a woman who learns of the family's secrets.

The project will be produced by Annapurna and Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment while Youree Henley is the co-producer, reported Variety.

July is best known in Hollywood for 2005's You and Me and Everyone We Know, which she wrote, starred in and also directed.

Wood is currently gearing up for the second season of her hit HBO show Westworld, which will begin next month.

Jenkins was recently nominated at the Academy Awards in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water.

Rodriguez was last seen in Alex Garland's sci-fi film Annihilation, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month and also starred actors Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

Published Date: Mar 30, 2018 13:06 PM | Updated Date: Mar 30, 2018 13:38 PM