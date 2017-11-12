ER star Anthony Edwards alleges director Gary Goddard molested him for years

E.R. actor Anthony Edwards wrote a devastating open letter, in which he accuses director-producer Gary Goddard of molesting him for years. Published on Medium.com, he Edwards recounts the incidents which left an indelible mark on him as a child. He also alleges a friend was raped by the older man but he and his friends remained silent about the abuse.

“My father, who suffered from undiagnosed PTSD from WWII, was not emotionally available. Everyone has the need to bond, and I was no exception. My vulnerability was exploited. I was molested by Goddard... and this went on for years," he writes.

Sam Singer, Goddard's spokesman has denied the actor’s claims. He says in a statement issued on 10 November that the producer unequivocally denies Edwards’ claims that were published in the post.

Singer says Goddard was a “mentor, teacher and friend” to Edwards and worked as his personal manager. He also says Goddard has great respect for the actor, but is saddened by what he called “false allegations.”

Edwards in his post also mentioned he has been in therapy for years over the assault and confronted Goddard over it 22 years ago at an airport, in which "he swore to his remorse".

With inputs from AP.