Entourage star Jeremy Piven accused of sexual assault by three women, including co-actor

Los Angeles: Entourage extra Anastasia Taneie has accused the shows star Jeremy Piven of groping, a charge earlier also made by TV actor Arianne Bellamar. Taneie has claimed the incident took place in 2009.

According to a report from Buzzfeed News, Taneie said Piven grabbed her breasts and genitals while forcibly pushing her up against a wall in a dark hallway on the set of Entourage, reports variety.com.

Taneie detailed that the incident occurred after Piven struck up a conversation during a break in filming on a location in a theater here. She claimed he told her that he and his manager wanted to speak to her about something. When she followed him down a hallway, he pushed her up against a wall and groped her.

Piven only stopped when an assistant director walked by, Taneie said. She added that Piven told the assistant director to have her escorted off the set because she had come on to him. Witnesses confirmed that Taneie was distraught after returning to the set.

She said she never officially complained to anyone from the show. "I was scared at the time nobody was going to believe me. I didn't want to make a scene. I just wanted to go home," she said.

Two other women spoke to Buzzfeed about alleged misconduct from Piven, including one woman named Amy Meador, who stated that Piven pinned her down in his home here in 1995, and Tiffany Bacon Scourby, who said he forced himself on top of her in a New York hotel room in 2003 and masturbated.

Piven was first accused of misconduct by Bellamar in a series of tweets posted on 30 October, which he "unequivocally" denied saying the allegations were "absolutely false and completely fabricated."

(With inputs from agencies)