Emmy Awards 2018: Oprah Winfrey, Jim Parsons, Alec Baldwin to present awards to winners

Los Angeles: Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Alec Baldwin, apart from The Big Sick actor Kumail Nanjiani are among those who will present trophies at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on 17 September, the Television Academy has announced.

The first round of presenters were announced on Wednesday, 7 September.

Winfrey, who is nominated for her work as executive producer of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, will take the stage, as will Emmy nominees Alec Baldwin of Saturday Night Live and Match Game; and Big Little Lies stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, reports variety.com.

Riz Ahmed of The Night Of, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross of Black-ish, and Allison Janney of Mom are in the list too.

Other presenters include TV stars Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel, Edie Falco, Anna Faris, Rashida Jones, Debra Messing, Lea Michele, Shemar Moore, Jim Parsons and Adam Scott.

This year's Emmy Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater here. Stephen Colbert will serve as host.

It will be simulcast live in India on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD on 18 September.