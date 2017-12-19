Eminem fans 'lose themselves' at Revival promotional event serving 'mom's spaghetti'

If you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment as you tried Eminem’s mom’s spaghetti, would you capture or just let it slip? Well, true fans of Slim Shady in Detroit made sure they didn't.

To promote his new album, Revival, Eminem hosted an event in the city by opening an Italian pop-up restaurant with a menu featuring "mom's spaghetti."

Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up. Exclusive merch, spaghetti and more pic.twitter.com/rL0GHhrh9u — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 14, 2017

The rapper announced the pop-up via Twitter on Thursday saying, “Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up. Exclusive merch, spaghetti and more.” Along with food, plenty of exclusive merchandise was also available at the venue. The spaghetti menu item is a nod to lyrics from his Oscar-winning hit "Lose Yourself" from the movie, 8 Mile, in which he's so nervous about competing in a rap battle that "there's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti." Plenty of fans have been sharing photos of the pop-up on social media.

mom’s #spaghetti from @eminem’s pop-up! A post shared by @ honeypacket on Dec 17, 2017 at 8:38pm PST

Revival is Eminem's ninth studio album and boasts A-List collaborators like Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Pink and Alicia Keys. The rapper co-produced the album with Rick Rubin, Dr. Dre, Alex Da Kid, Mr. Porter and Skylar Grey.