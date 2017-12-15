Eminem drops second track from new album Revival: Listen to 'River', featuring Ed Sheeran

Eminem just dropped his new album Revival and released a second single titled 'River' which features Ed Sheeran. This is the first time pop-star Ed Sheeran and Eminem have collaborated. Revival is Eminem's first album in over four years and features a wide variety of guest singers like Beyoncé, Kehlani, Pink, X Ambassadors, rapper Phresher, Skylar Grey and Alicia Keys.

Ed Sheeran has had a great 2017. His album ÷ (Divide) landed number four on the Billboard 200 year-end charts. 'Shape of You' finished at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 year-end chart, and Ed Sheeran was declared the artist of the year. Sheeran recently released a duet with Beyoncé for his song 'Perfect' which landed on the top of the charts, and now he has been featured on Eminem's latest album.

Sheeran called his collaboration with Eminem the “highlight of my career,” in an interview with The Times. He also said that he recorded the track at actor Russell Crowe's house in Australia with Eminem in mind after receiving a call from the rapper's manager Paul Rosenberg about a possible collaboration.

Eminem has released two singles from Revival till now; 'Walk on Water' and 'River'. Many fans wondered how a combined effort between Eminem and Ed Sheeran would pan out, and now they have the answer. You can listen to the song below.

