Eminem announces release of next album, Revival; Frank Ocean teases new music

Monster hit rapper Eminem, who has been rather secretive about his new album, has officially announced a release date — 15 December 2017.

The new album, a first since 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2 is called Revival and a single has already been released on 10 November, called 'Walk On Water' featuring Beyonce, as reported by Variety.

Eminem has also performed the new song along with a medley of his old hits on SNL and MTV Europe Music Awards recently. He was also ruling the social media wave with his freestyle rap addressed to his Trump supporting fans that went viral.

The new album has been teased and promoted via an elaborate joke advertisement for a fake prescription drug called ‘Revival’ alluding to the name of the album and was posted by Dr Dre on Instagram.

Use as prescribed by your doctor. @eminem A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

Meanwhile, Grammy Award winning R&B star Frank Ocean has released a cryptic message that has left fans hopeful that a new album might just be around the corner as reported by Fuse. The 'Thinkin’ ‘Bout You' star is known to buck industry norms as a year ago, Ocean had released not one but two albums — Endless and Blonde — together in August 2016.

Fans are reading his cryptic Tumblr message, “'Well! I made the album before 30. I just ain't put that bitch out!' - quotes from an interview I haven't given haha," as an indication of an imminent album release, especially, since in a tweet from 2012, Ocean had promised five albums before 30, and he is currently 4 albums old. He has also released four songs this year, the most recent of them being 'Lens'.