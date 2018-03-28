Emily Blunt says she's open to doing Devil Wears Prada sequel but only with Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep

Los Angeles: Actor Emily Blunt is up for reprising her role of Emily Charlton in 2006 film Devil Wears Prada.

It was a breakout role for Blunt and she is not averse to revisit it provided co-star Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway also agree to return.

"I mean if everyone wanted to do it, it would be cool... I'd be down," Blunt told ET.

Blunt reunited with Streep and Stanley Tucci, who is now her brother-in-law, last week at a screening of Tucci's film Final Portrait.

"It's so funny because, you know, we don't tend to talk about work that much. You know, actors don't end up talking about work that much," she said.

Blunt said Tucci finds the film funny.

Devil Wears Prada author Lauren Weisberger has written a sequel to the original book. Her upcoming novel When Life Gives You Lululemons, in fact, focuses on Emily Charlton.

Blunt played the assistant to Streep's icy fashion magazine editor Miranda and she joked that they would never pair up for a friendly role. Streep has a cameo in Mary Poppins but again they are not friendly.

"We have really set a tone that we never play characters that like each other very much. And so we are continuing with that tradition in this. I don't know if we could ever play like best pals in something. It's just not what works for Meryl and I.

Published Date: Mar 28, 2018 14:29 PM | Updated Date: Mar 28, 2018 14:29 PM