Elton John announces retirement from touring with a massive three-year long farewell tour

Legendary singer, pianist and composer Sir Elton John announced that he has decided to retire from touring.

Elton John shared the news on 24 January in an announcement live-streamed on YouTube. He told fans that he wants to focus solely on his family. John and husband David Furnish got married back in December 2014, and are parents to two young adopted sons who are five and seven years old.

Elton John will stop touring following a massive three-year world tour which begins in the US this September. His final tour will last till 2021.

“I’m not Cher,” he said during the announcement, referencing the ‘Believe’ singer’s habit of returning to touring following supposed ‘farewell’ tours, “this is the end.”

Elton has named his final tour the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. The tickets to the tour will go on sale in September of this year.

During the live-streamed announcement hosted by CNN's Anderson Cooper, Elton refuted rumours that poor health had motivated his decision to stop touring, saying, “I’m in great health.” He also said he isn’t retiring completely from music, insisting he intends to remain “creative” after he is done with his very final tour.

“My priorities have changed in my life,” said Elton John who has sold over 300 million records worldwide. “Ten years ago if you asked me if I would stop touring I would have said no. But we had children and that changed our lives. I have had an amazing life and career but my life has changed. My priorities are now my children and my husband and my family.”

Elton has since added in a written statement: “Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe. I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 13:27 PM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 13:27 PM