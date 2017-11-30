Ekta Kapoor to produce web show based on Mars Orbiter Mission; Nupur Asthana signed as director

After getting some exciting reviews for Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bose: Dead/Alive, Ekta Kapoor is now all set to start working for her next web series which revolves around the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) or Mangalyaan, launched in November 2013.

The series will be directed by Nupur Asthana of Hip Hip Hurray fame and it will be released under the banner of Ekta's digital venture ALT Balaji, reports DNA.

The extensive research for the web series has kick-started already. The same report states that Ekta, along with her team, recently had a trip to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) in Bengaluru to have a basic idea about the technical aspects of the mission. She even took the first draft of her script along for approval.

The same report states that the series will mainly focus on the life of three women scientists who served a key role in the mission — Seetha Somasundaram, Nandini Harinath and Minal Rohit. The series will, however, be a fictionalised depiction instead of a biopic.

Speaking about the project, Manav Sethi, CMO, ALTBalaji said to DNA, “At ALTBalaji, we believe in path-breaking content and inspirational stories. We want to tell our audience stories that have never been told before. Mangalyaan is one such show which talks about these women who have made India proud. We are proud to capture some facets of their journey while undertaking this path-breaking mission for India.”

MOM was launched on 5 November, 2013 and entered the orbit of the fiery red planet on 24 September, 2014 in its very first attempt. The feat received huge applause globally not only for the mission’s success in its first attempt but also because it came at a fraction of the cost of similar space missions launched by renowned organisations such as NASA and the European Space Agency.