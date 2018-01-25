Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga: Shoot of Anil and Sonam Kapoor-starrer kicks off in Patiala

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will be sharing screen space for the first time. The father-daughter duo have reportedly started shooting for a family drama titled Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sister, Shelly Chopra Dhar. The movie went on floors on 24 January.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the project's commencement. The film also stars Juhi Chawla and television personality Madhu Malti in pivotal roles. The shooting of the film kicked-off in Patiala on Wednesday.

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's new film #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga... Marks directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar... Co-produced by Fox Star... Filming begins today. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2018

“I just came back from a meeting with Anil and he is like a kid, extremely excited about his role. His character sports a look that hasn’t been seen on him in a long time. We will be shooting at a family house in Patiala, which is the perfect setting for the film. I am shooting entirely at real locations as I want the film to develop as organically as possible. We can’t wait to start rolling now. Anil is also really looking forward to the outing. While I have all his costumes in place, he insisted on bringing his own stuff too. Vinod (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) is busy with his next directorial at the moment, but I talk to him all the time. He is on top of everything and knows what is happening here ” said Shelly, according to a Mid-Day report.

Sonam is expected to join the team for shooting her part towards the end of January and Chawla will reportedly join in the first week of February.

Rajkumar Rao will be playing Sonam's love interest in the film. Rao is currently busy shooting for Stree - a horror comedy with Shraddha Kapoor.

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 17:44 PM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 17:44 PM