You are here:

Edward S Herman, co-author of Manufacturing Consent with Noam Chomsky, dies at 92

AP

Nov,17 2017 18:53 51 IST

New York: An author, educator and longtime critic of American foreign policy who co-wrote the influential media study Manufacturing Consent has died. Edward S Herman was 92.

Manufacturing Consent co-author Noam Chomsky says Herman died on 11 November in Philadelphia. No other details were immediately available.

Edward S Herman co-wrote the 1988 book “Manufacturing Consent” with Noam Chomsky. Twitter/@NatCasta

Edward S Herman co-wrote the 1988 book “Manufacturing Consent” with Noam Chomsky. Twitter/@NatCasta

Manufacturing Consent was published in 1988 and became a catchphrase and widely cited text for media cooperation in promoting government policies. The book was adapted into a 1992 documentary of the same name.

Herman and Chomsky also co-wrote The Political Economy of Human Rights and Counter-Revolutionary Violence. A compilation of his work, The Myth of The Liberal Media: An Edward Herman Reader, came out in 1999.

He was a professor emeritus at the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania.

tags: #author #Book #Edward S Herman #Fine Print #fineprint #Manufacturing Consent #Media critic #Noam Chomsky

also see

International Kolkata Book Fair to be themed around city's literal, cultural ties with France

International Kolkata Book Fair to be themed around city's literal, cultural ties with France

PV Sindhu will share her story on overcoming challenges in upcoming comic book

PV Sindhu will share her story on overcoming challenges in upcoming comic book

Superman: 1938 comic book with Man of Steel's first appearance to be auctioned

Superman: 1938 comic book with Man of Steel's first appearance to be auctioned