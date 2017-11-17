You are here:

Edward S Herman, co-author of Manufacturing Consent with Noam Chomsky, dies at 92

New York: An author, educator and longtime critic of American foreign policy who co-wrote the influential media study Manufacturing Consent has died. Edward S Herman was 92.

Manufacturing Consent co-author Noam Chomsky says Herman died on 11 November in Philadelphia. No other details were immediately available.

Manufacturing Consent was published in 1988 and became a catchphrase and widely cited text for media cooperation in promoting government policies. The book was adapted into a 1992 documentary of the same name.

Herman and Chomsky also co-wrote The Political Economy of Human Rights and Counter-Revolutionary Violence. A compilation of his work, The Myth of The Liberal Media: An Edward Herman Reader, came out in 1999.

He was a professor emeritus at the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania.