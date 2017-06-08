Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert: Here's where to get tickets and how much they'll cost

Ed Sheeran fans — this one's for you.

As we'd reported back when Justin Bieber was lip-syncing for thousands of screaming fans and some disgruntled folks at his concert in Mumbai — there was better news on the music front with Sheeran announcing an India tour for November 2017.

The gig in Mumbai — Sheeran's second here — is scheduled for 19 November, a Sunday.

The concert will be held at JioGarden, BKC, and is part of the Asia tour for his third studio album, ÷ (to be read as Divide).

Registrations for booking 'Ed Sheeran Live in Mumbai' concert tickets will commence on Tuesday, 4 July 2017 from noon onwards. Tickets will go on sale to registered customers exclusively on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the concert, on 12 July 2017 at noon.

Ticket prices start from Rs 4,750. Since the concert is at a limited capacity venue, tickets will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Sheeran's tour comes straight off the back of a phenomenal start of 2017 for 26-year-old Ed Sheeran. His singles “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill” have hit the #1 and #2 spots across the charts worldwide.

The genre-defying ÷ was released on 3 March 2017 through Asylum/Atlantic Records.