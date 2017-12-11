Ed Sheeran planning a 'lo-fi' record inspired by Bruce Springsteen

Ed Sheeran says he plans to work on a "lo-fi" record inspired by rock star Bruce Springsteen, which he believes would be his "lowest-selling, but most loved" one.

The 26-year-old artiste said he heard Springsteen only recently when he listened to the EP of 'Nebraska'.

"Im weak-minded at times, and feel very vulnerable and insecure... My plan is a lo-fi album that will be my lowest- selling, but most loved... I only heard Springsteen recently.

"I was with Kit (Harington) from Game of Thrones. We had a night out in New York, got back to his hotel to drink more, and he played 'Atlantic City'. Then, when I heard Nebraska," Sheeran told The Times. The 'Shape of You' hitmaker earlier said he would collaborate with rapper Drake on one of his songs.