Ed Sheeran Mumbai concert: 80 people reportedly duped by cheats posing as ticket vendors

Ed Sheeran's concert in Mumbai ended on a sour note for some people who were left stranded outside the venue after being duped by cheats posing as genuine vendors. According a report by Mumbai Mirror, as many as 80 people, who had purchased the tickets online from several 'vendors', had to leave the venue because of their passes not being delivered to them at the time of the concert.

Two out of the 80 people who have suffered losses have lodged an FIR with the BKC police. The concert was held at Jio Gardens at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

According to the police, a man who had paid Rs 50000 for seven tickets was left waiting for his passes at the venue, which were never delivered. Another person paid Rs 40000 for five tickets, and was also asked to make the payment in advance and was promised that the passes will be given to him just before the concert. However, in both cases, no tickets were delivered. In some cases, the tickets which were sent to the customers, also turned out to be fake on inspection.

BookMyShow.com, the website which was legally selling tickets had put out several statutory warnings for potential concert-goers to be aware of fake ticket sellers. Despite the disclaimers, desperate customers were left cheated.