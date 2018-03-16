You are here:

Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus among artists to sing covers of Elton John's songs across two music albums

Mar,16 2018 15:06:16 IST

New York: Elton John’s songs will be reworked by top artists including Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Willie Nelson and Chris Stapleton.

The covers pf the two new albums — Restoration and Revamp — featuring various artists singing Elton John's songs. AP

John announced on 15 March the release of two albums on 6 April . Revamp will include covers by pop and rock stars from Mary J Blige to Miley Cyrus. Miranda Lambert and Dolly Parton will appear on the country album Restoration.

Pink and Logic will team up for 'Bennie and the Jets' and Florence + the Machine take on 'Tiny Dancer'. Other acts on Revamp include Sam Smith, Coldplay, The Killers, Mumford and Sons, Q-Tip, Demi Lovato, Queens of the Stone Age and Alessia Cara.

Restoration will feature Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Rhonda Vincent and Lee Ann Womack.

