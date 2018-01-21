You are here:

Ed Sheeran is engaged; Sushant Singh Rajput turns 32: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ed Sheeran gets engaged to long-time girlfriend

Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, on Instagram. The couple look happy and very much in love.

First look poster of Untouchables revealed

First look poster of #Untouchables, directed by Krishna Bhatt and starring Vikram Bhatt... The show will premiere at VB Theatre on the web, while the app will be launched on 27 Jan 2018... The show will also be available on Jio Cinema app. pic.twitter.com/6BlwmzMaTA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2018

The first look poster of Krishna Bhatt's upcoming web-series Untouchables, has been unveiled. The show stars her father, director Vikram Bhatt.

Another glimpse of Dhadak

The lovebirds of #Dhadak... Janhvi and Ishaan... An adaptation of Marathi blockbuster #Sairat... Directed by Shashank Khaitan... 20 July 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/eRZ8SxVaNL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2018

The makers of Dhadak gave yet another glimpse of their much-anticipated film, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in leading roles.

Kriti Sanon wishes Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to wish her Raabta co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput, a happy birthday. Rajput turns 32 today (21 January).

Rajkummar Rao poses with the ladies

Rajkummar Rao took the black lady home, in not just one, but two categories at the Filmfare Awards.

Dia Mirza and Madhuri Dixit pose together

About last night ✨ #JioFilmfareAwards A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Jan 20, 2018 at 11:45pm PST

Dia Mirza and Madhuri Dixit posed together at the Jio Filmfare Awards. Both the beauties looked resplendent in floor length gowns.

Ranveer Singh's 'film'fare look

Suit suit karda? A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 20, 2018 at 2:21pm PST

Known for his ultra-stylish and somewhat eccentric sartorial choices, Ranveer Singh took it up a notch when he stepped out in a bright suit, with posters of Hindi movies printed on it.

