Ed Sheeran is engaged; Sushant Singh Rajput turns 32: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Ed Sheeran gets engaged to long-time girlfriend
Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, on Instagram. The couple look happy and very much in love.
First look poster of Untouchables revealed
First look poster of #Untouchables, directed by Krishna Bhatt and starring Vikram Bhatt... The show will premiere at VB Theatre on the web, while the app will be launched on 27 Jan 2018... The show will also be available on Jio Cinema app. pic.twitter.com/6BlwmzMaTA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2018
The first look poster of Krishna Bhatt's upcoming web-series Untouchables, has been unveiled. The show stars her father, director Vikram Bhatt.
Another glimpse of Dhadak
The lovebirds of #Dhadak... Janhvi and Ishaan... An adaptation of Marathi blockbuster #Sairat... Directed by Shashank Khaitan... 20 July 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/eRZ8SxVaNL
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2018
The makers of Dhadak gave yet another glimpse of their much-anticipated film, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in leading roles.
Kriti Sanon wishes Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram
Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to wish her Raabta co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput, a happy birthday. Rajput turns 32 today (21 January).
Rajkummar Rao poses with the ladies
Thank you all you beautiful people for all the encouragement, love & support. #FilmFare Best Actor (Critic) for #Trapped, Best Actor (supporting) for Bareilly Ki Barfi and #Newton got the best film (critic). Thank you team #Trapped & #BareillyKiBarfi.
A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on
Rajkummar Rao took the black lady home, in not just one, but two categories at the Filmfare Awards.
Dia Mirza and Madhuri Dixit pose together
About last night ✨ #JioFilmfareAwards A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on
Dia Mirza and Madhuri Dixit posed together at the Jio Filmfare Awards. Both the beauties looked resplendent in floor length gowns.
Ranveer Singh's 'film'fare look
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on
Known for his ultra-stylish and somewhat eccentric sartorial choices, Ranveer Singh took it up a notch when he stepped out in a bright suit, with posters of Hindi movies printed on it.
Published Date: Jan 21, 2018 15:28 PM | Updated Date: Jan 21, 2018 15:35 PM